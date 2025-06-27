Hulu addition for Spectrum TV Select customers in US

Charter Communications and The Walt Disney Company have announced an expanded distribution agreement that brings Hulu (With Ads) to all Spectrum TV Select customers in the US at no additional cost.

Starting later this summer, TV Select customers will have access to Hulu’s library of hit TV series and films, alongside existing complimentary access to ad-supported Disney+ and ESPN’s soon-to-launch streaming service, anticipated by the autumn.

The newly expanded agreement also marks the return of eight Disney-owned linear networks to Spectrum’s channel lineup: Disney Jr, Disney XD, Freeform, FXX, FXM, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo and BabyTV.

“We began this journey to transform the video proposition for consumers with Disney, so it is befitting that this new agreement and the doubling down on our strategy continues with them,” said Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President, Programming Acquisition for Charter. “This extension is a true testament to our mutual confidence in this innovative model – which already is showing improvement in subscriber churn – and our commitment to work creatively together to achieve win-win outcomes for both of us and most importantly for our customers – all achieved mid-cycle and absent from any of the typical pressures from expiring agreements.”

“With the addition of Hulu and the return of our full portfolio of channels, we’re pleased to expand and extend our agreement with Charter – delivering the most robust and valuable combination of linear and streaming entertainment for years to come,” added Sean Breen, Executive Vice President, Disney Platform Distribution. “This agreement reflects our continued focus on leaning into the strength of Disney’s best-in-class programming across every genre and platform – and our shared commitment with Charter to building innovative, consumer-focused distribution models that drive value across the board.”

The renewed extension of Charter and Disney’s carriage agreement will continue to be supported by marketing and promotional efforts. Charter also will make Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, the various Disney Bundles and the forthcoming ESPN streaming service available for purchase to its broadband-only customer base at retail rates, as well as provide TV Select customers the opportunity to upgrade to the ad-free tiers of the included streaming services.

At launch, customers will be able to stream Hulu’s content as well as their live Spectrum TV channels, directly through Xumo Stream Box, or on any Hulu-supported device.