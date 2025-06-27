Eberhardt named Kino Świat CEO

Canal+ and StudioCanal have announced the appointment of Dorota Eberhardt as CEO of their Polish affiliate Kino Świat, a film distributor in Poland. She will report to Alex Hamilton, StudioCanal Chief International Officer, and will take up her duties later this year.

As part of her new role, Eberhardt’s mission will be to accelerate the development and distribution of Polish productions — films that resonate with local audiences and have the potential to reach international audiences. At the same time, she will ensure continuity of Kino Świat’s legacy as a successful distributor.

Edyta Sadowska, Canal+ Polska CEO, commented: “Appointing Dorota Eberhardt to this position is a key step in the continued development of Kino Świat. She brings with her extensive experience and a deep understanding of the Polish film industry. Kino Świat is a well-established company with a strong track record, but also great potential – especially now, as demand for local, authentic stories continues to grow. I believe Dorota will bring new energy and a fresh perspective that will enable the company not only to further strengthen its position in film distribution, but also to expand dynamically into film production.”

Hamilton commented: “On behalf of StudioCanal, I would like to welcome Dorota Eberhardt as the new CEO of Kino Świat. She has an excellent track record across the film and television landscape in Poland. We’ll be looking to make sure she has everything she needs to expand Polish content production, align distribution strategies with evolving viewer habits and empower the team of fantastic experts to maintain and strengthen Kino Swiat position’s in a market very important to StudioCanal.”

Eberhardt added: “I am proud and happy to join Kino Świat and more broadly StudioCanal and the Canal+ group. My future role, as Kino Świat CEO, is both a challenge and a privilege: to shape the future of Polish cinema by investing in stories that matter — culturally, artistically, and commercially — and to do so alongside a team whose passion and professionalism continue to define Kino Świat. Thank you to the teams for their trust.”