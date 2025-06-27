ACM clears RTL Nederland sale to DPG Media

RTL Group has welcomed announcement by the Dutch competition authority ACM that it has approved the planned sale of RTL Nederland to DPG Media. The approval is subject to certain conditions by the buyer, which DPG Media offered. RTL Group and DPG Media will now finalise the transaction. RTL Group expects the transaction to close on July 1st.

At closing, a consideration of €1.1 billion will be paid to RTL Group.

Thomas Rabe, Chief Executive Officer of RTL Group, commented: “After a long review by the authority, the sale provides RTL Nederland and its stakeholders with clarity and the best path forward. I sincerely thank all employees at RTL Nederland for their performance, dedication and patience. This move allows DPG Media to strengthen its position in the Netherlands to better compete with the global tech giants, and we are looking forward to our strategic partnership with DPG Media.”

RTL Group and DPG Media first announced the sale agreement in December 2023. As part of the sale, RTL Group and DPG Media will enter in a strategic partnership, with renewed service agreements spanning from technology (Bedrock, BCE, Smartclip) to international advertising sales (RTL AdAlliance), and first-look rights for all new programmes developed by RTL Nederland.

Based on a separate trademark license agreement, DPG Media will continue to use the ‘RTL’ brand in the Netherlands at least until December 2034.

The news comes at the same time that RTL has agreed a deal to acquire Sky Deutschland.