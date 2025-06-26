PwC, Parrot M&E partnership

PwC Consulting and Parrot Analytics have unveiled a landmark alliance designed to revolutionise how media and entertainment organisations harness data to drive growth and profitability.

By combining PwC Consulting’s strategic consulting services with Parrot Analytics’ entertainment analytics, streaming economics, and content valuation platform, the pair say the partnership accelerates the data-driven expansion of content, IP valuation, audience monetisation, and value creation for global media and entertainment clients. Parrot Analytics has designated Japan as the primary launch market in Asia, positioning its innovative media sector at the forefront of new monetisation models.

The partners say they will offers media and entertainment clients unparalleled visibility into content performance, market dynamics, and investment strategies. With PwC Consulting’s consulting at the helm, each client engagement is tailored to deliver in-depth insights and actionable recommendations for sustainable growth and profitability. Leveraging Parrot Analytics’ global entertainment analytics platform, PwC Consulting integrates audience insights into bespoke advisory engagements including market entry, portfolio optimisation, and large-scale transformation programmes.

Yusuke Harada, Partner, PwC Consulting LLC, commented: “The collaboration with Parrot Analytics marks the beginning of a new era in decision-making for the global expansion of content. By combining PwC Consulting LLC’s deep market insights with Parrot Analytics’ innovative analytics platform, we aim to identify new trends in content IP demand, mitigate risks, and achieve success in the rapidly evolving entertainment and media ecosystem alongside our clients.”

Parrot Analytics says it stands at the forefront of streaming economics, offering a comprehensive valuation engine that translates global audience engagement and platform usage into tangible financial metrics. By measuring audience engagement at scale, Parrot Analytics’ platform enables precise, dollar-value valuations of how each show, film, or IP contributes to streaming platform revenue, audience retention, and subscriber acquisition. This empowers media stakeholders to pinpoint the true ROI of their content portfolios. Paired with extensive market analytics and benchmarking tools, the system not only illuminates which titles resonate with specific demographics or territories but also uncovers optimal licensing, merchandising, and distribution opportunities on a worldwide scale.

Alejandro Rojas, VP Applied Analytics and Global Head of Parrot IQ at Parrot Analytics, added: “By combining PwC Consulting LLC’s strategic advisory strength with our comprehensive content valuation and streaming economics capabilities, we’re equipping our clients with a laser-focused perspective to allocate resources, optimise distribution strategies, and expand into new markets. It’s a transformative leap for companies looking to succeed in today’s highly competitive global entertainment landscape.”

From local broadcasters assessing audience demand in Southeast Asia to global streaming services refining their international content slates, all segments of the media value chain stand to benefit from the partnership’s integrated insights.

With Japan poised as a pivotal growth market for Parrot Analytics, local industry players can discover fresh monetisation opportunities and scalable growth strategies, while the all-encompassing entertainment analytics help organisations of every size gauge local demand, tap into emerging regions, and expand content offerings globally. In parallel, PwC’s Global Entertainment & Media Outlook serves as a comprehensive resource for entertainment and media (E&M) executives seeking to navigate rapid industry changes.