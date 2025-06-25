Danish broadcasters extend Nielsen measurement contract

Nielsen, a specialist in audience measurement, data, and analytics, and the Danish broadcasters (TV 2 Danmark, DR, Viaplay Group, and Warner Bros Discovery), have announced the extension of the current contract for the official measurement of viewers in Denmark. This renewed agreement secures the continuation of Nielsen’s audience measurement services through to December 31st 2029.

The Measurement of Viewers in Denmark provides essential insights for content creators, advertisers, and media agencies, enabling informed decisions and driving the vitality of the Danish media landscape.

“We are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with the Danish broadcasters,” said Chantale Coulombe, Audience Measurement Leader for Nielsen Media Denmark. “This extension is a testament to the strong collaboration and mutual trust we have built over recent years. It reinforces our dedication to providing the most reliable and innovative audience measurement solutions, ensuring the industry has the accurate insights it needs to thrive in an evolving media environment.”

Annette Tronebæk Thuen, Chairperson for the Danish Media Owner Committee, added: “The continuity of Nielsen’s audience measurement is fundamental to the stability and transparency of the Danish TV and streaming market. As media consumption habits continue to evolve, having a consistent, continuously evolving and universally accepted currency is more critical than ever. Viewing habits are shifting towards streaming, and it is essential to continue the ongoing development of digital measurements. The extended agreement ensures we can continue to make data-driven decisions that benefit both viewers and the broader industry and we encourage other media entities in the Danish market to pursue the benefits of being measured.”

The continued partnership will focus on delivering a representative and future-proof measurement system that adapts to new viewing behaviours and technological advancements, maintaining its role as the industry standard.