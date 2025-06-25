Mediaocean names McGrory President of Prisma

Mediaocean, a partner for omnichannel advertising, has announced the promotion of Ramsey McGrory to President of Prisma, the platform for integrated media buying, optimisation and execution. In this role, McGrory will oversee the continued growth and expansion of Prisma for global customers and partners.

McGrory currently serves as Chief Development Officer at Mediaocean, where he leads market development efforts, including partnerships, corporate development, and incubation of growth businesses, including Protected by Mediaocean. As President of Prisma, he will focus on deepening client relationships and driving innovation across the advertising ecosystem, including integrating Protected and Innovid more deeply into the platform.

“I’ve known Ramsey for 25 years and he’s always been a champion for the industry and innovation,” said Bill Wise, CEO of Mediaocean. “At Mediaocean, he led massive acquisitions like 4C, Flashtalking, and Innovid, while driving partnerships across every sector of the industry. I look forward to having Ramsey spearhead the next phase for Prisma as we harness the opportunities with AI and automation to deliver exponential results.”

Since joining Mediaocean in 2016, McGrory has played a pivotal role in the company’s transformation as CRO and CDO. His experience spans prior leadership roles across programmatic, data, publishing and corporate development. McGrory began his career in ad tech at DoubleClick and later led sales at Right Media, where he launched the industry’s first programmatic exchange. He is an active investor, having served on the boards of VideoAmp and Pathlabs.

“Mediaocean has transformed over the last ten years, growing more than fivefold in the process, and Prisma has been central to our success,” said McGrory. “Prisma sits at the intersection of media investment, workflow, and accountability, and our team will continue building on that foundation and strengthening our position with innovation for the entire ecosystem.”