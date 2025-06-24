Virgin TV adds British Screen Classics, wedoTV movies channels

Virgin Media O2 has launched two new FAST channels, providing customers the opportunity to watch an array of new content at no extra cost.

Available to Virgin TV customers directly via their set-top box, the new FAST channels offer viewers 24/7 access to binge-worthy TV favourites. Virgin TV customers will gain access to:

British Screen Classics (Ch450): A multitude of film and TV gems originating from the classic film libraries of ITV Studios and StudioCanal brought together in one dedicated FAST channel. The channel will take viewers on a journey through Britain’s great cinematic heritage by delving deep into the history of legendary British film studios and production houses to provide a 24/7 stream of adored titles such as This Sporting Life, Doctor in the House, Heaven’s Above! and Clockwise (pictured) .

wedotv movies (Ch451): A contemporary film channel with a catalogue of over 500 movies across all genres. The channel has genre themed stunts each day such as Romance Mondays and Sci-fi Wednesdays, as well as special seasonal events tied to key calendar moments including Halloween and Christmas.

The new channels join the existing 33 FAST channels available on Virgin TV which include Inside Crime, Homes Under The Hammer, Red Bull TV, Hell’s Kitchen and much more.

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, commented: “Virgin TV is home to the best in entertainment and more choice for our subscribers. We offer enhanced value with fantastic on demand and channel content at no extra cost, including two brand-new streaming movie channels. On top of the existing streaming channels available to Virgin TV customers, they now have even more choice and 24/7 access to exciting movies for free.”

The new additions to Virgin Media’s TV line up can be found on the Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) and come as part of the company’s expanding FAST channel offering. The new channels will automatically be added to Virgin TV 360, Stream and V6 boxes, with no need for customers to take action.