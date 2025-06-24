Report: Social video consumption soars in Nordics

Social video continues to expand rapidly across the Nordic region, reports Mediavision.

This spring, more than seven million people aged 15-74 consumed social video on an average day – an approximate 30 per cent rise compared to spring 2024. Facebook and Instagram maintain the highest daily reach in the Nordics, closely followed by TikTok, all contributing to the strong upward trend.

“The continued growth of social video signals a significant shift in video consumption patterns across the Nordics,” commenyed Fredrik Liljeqvist, Senior Analyst at Mediavision. “Given the high daily reach, particularly among younger audiences, both advertisers and media stakeholders need to adapt to a more competitive landscape where platforms like Meta and TikTok are gaining ground.”

As social video consumption grows, the share of viewing time held by local actors declines. While local actors still account for over half of total video viewing, primarily due to strong performance in traditional TV, their share drops to less than 30 per cent when only online viewing is considered. As viewing behaviour increasingly shifts towards online and social platforms, the pressure on local actors is expected to increase going forward.

“The growing consumption of social video highlights the increased competition in video streaming. This puts pressure on local actors especially, as they must withstand the pressure of both declining traditional TV viewing as well as increased fragmentation online,” Liljeqvist added. “However, hybrid subscriptions (HVoD) are seeing significant traction among Nordic consumers – a development led by local actors.”