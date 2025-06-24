France: M6+ bets on CTV

M6+, the free French streaming platform, is set to gain increased distribution on connected TVs where “the commitment rate reaches 60 per cent,” according to Alix Sambroni, head of streaming content at M6 Group, revealing the group’s 2025-2026 line-up at a press conference. “This is a growth challenge, both for audiences and advertising,” she added.

Already available on iOS, Android, Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom, Free, Canal, Molotov, as well as on Samsung, LG, Apple TV, Google TV, Fire TV, Philips and Hisense smart TVs, the platform reach grew earlier this year via DTT receivers using the HbbTV standard. The service is set to reach 85 per cent of HbbTV CTVs in the country by the end of 2025.

Since its launch in May 2024 , the M6+ app has been downloaded more than 10 million times, more than half of which are on connected TVs. The audience trajectory on the CTV screen is “phenomenal” according to the group, with the average viewing time per user 60 per cent higher than on other screens.

The streaming service, which boasts 26 million monthly users on average, plans to offer 10,000 shows exclusive to the platform out of a total of 30,000 hours by the autumn. It is notably backing anime content, with more than 2,500 episodes available for free, as well as original productions. This includes Netflix co-production Clarisse, Dans l’ombre des stars (an entertainment format about a celebrity agent), as well as other new drama titles.

In 2024, M6+ attracted 51 million users, and the volume of hours consumed rose by 30 per cemt. M6 Group positions its streaming service as the “younger, free of charge streaming platform in the market”.

Since its launch, M6+ has been granted with an investment plan of €40 million in 2024, rising to €100 million per year in 2028. The group’s objective is to reach a streaming revenue above €200 million within three years and pass the billion viewed hours mark over the same period.