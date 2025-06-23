India: Prime Video adds NFDC – Cinemas of India

Prime Video in India has on-boarded NFDC – Cinemas of India, as an add-on subscription, priced at at INR 199 (€2) per year.

As the home to classics from India, National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) offers an extensive library featuring iconic films by internationally acclaimed directors such as Satyajit Ray, Shyam Benegal, Mira Nair, Kalpana Lajmi, and many more. Titles available at launch include Mirch Masala (Hindi), Ghare Baire (Bengali), Salaam Bombay!(Hindi), Doghi (Marathi), Jameela (Tamil), Ganashatru (Bengali), Bangarwadi (Marathi), Parinamam (Malayalam), Rudaali (Hindi), Gandhi (Hindi), Marupakkam (Tamil), Bioscope (Malayalam), Percy (Gujarati), Stri (Telugu), Mammo (Hindi), Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda (Hindi), among others.

“NFDC has been the cornerstone of India’s finest cinema, nurturing path-breaking films for decades. We’re excited to announce NFDC – Cinemas of India as our newest add-on subscription, featuring an exclusively curated collection of cinematic masterpieces,” said Gaurav Bhasin, head of marketplace (add-on subscriptions and movie rentals), Prime Video. “The collection showcases the rich heritage of Indian cinema across our linguistically diverse entertainment industry. Whether you’re a cinephile or just beginning to explore Indian cinema, NFDC’s catalogue offers an unparalleled window into our country’s most acclaimed and culturally significant films. Through add-on subscriptions like these, we continue our commitment at Prime Video to super-serve customers with more of what they love, all in one place.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video to make NFDC’s rich collection of movies accessible to a wider audience. For decades, NFDC has supported pioneering filmmakers and impactful narratives that showcase India’s cultural diversity. With Prime Video’s massive reach across the country, we are confident that these timeless, thought-provoking, stories will reach and be enjoyed by new audiences, and enable us to take Indian cinema far and wide,” added Prakash Magdum, MD, NFDC.