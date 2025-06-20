VdoCipher blocks 250,000+ piracy attempts with Detection Engine

VdoCipher has announced the success of its newly deployed Pirate Detection Engine, which has blocked over 250,000 piracy attempts in just the past year. The proprietary system, combining behavioural analytics with real-time tracking, marks a turning point in the battle against increasingly sophisticated video piracy — a growing threat across education, media, and OTT platforms.

Protecting premium video content has become one of the most pressing challenges for businesses, educators and creators. While content streaming has empowered educators and entertainers to reach audiences globally, it has also made them vulnerable to piracy, a billion-dollar problem impacting industries from film to online education…

VdoCipher, an Indian secure video hosting and streaming company with global customers, has taken the fight to the frontlines. Quietly deploying a new technology that has blocked over 250,000 video piracy attempts in just 12 months.

VdoCipher’s Piracy Tracker and Hacker Identification Engine, a proprietary system developed by the secure video streaming platform. Combining behavioural video streaming analytics with authentication data, this hacker identification tool is helping companies safeguard their video content from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

VdoCipher’s Piracy Identification Engine operates on a simple principle: detect and stop misuse before it becomes irreversible.

Using behavioural pattern recognition across 12 key data points and over 300+ user/device parameters, the system tracks user activities such as device switching/emulating, device/geography inconsistencies, DRM breaking attempts, and attempts to extract video streams from unauthorised environments. It flags suspicious activities and provides an actionable dashboard to content owners, enabling them to block sessions, restrict playback, or even initiate legal actions.

In 12 months, the results have been significant:

250,000+ sessions blocked for potential piracy attempts

2100+ Unique users identified for sure piracy attempts

900+ Users permanently blocked by our customers

70+ users against whom legal action initiated

“We’re not just encrypting content. We’re reading how it’s being consumed, and then using that data to secure it in real-time,” said Vibhav Sinha, CTO at VdoCipher.

VdoCipher’s technology is now deployed across more than 3,000 video platforms across 120+ countries, supporting over 10,000 content creators and educators. The company estimates it has helped its clients save ₹1500+ crores in potential revenue loss, helping these businesses generate over ₹4,000 crores of video revenues.