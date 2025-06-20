The Assassin coming to Prime Video in July

Prime Video has announced that The Assassin, the action drama from writing duo Harry and Jack Williams’ latest action-packed drama, will launch on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland this July.

The series stars Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore, who each serve as Executive Producers. The cast also features Gina Gershon (Riverdale, New Amsterdam), Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Tourist, Baby Reindeer), Jack Davenport (The Morning Show, Pirates of the Caribbean), Alan Dale (Dynasty, Lost) Gerald Kyd (The Swarm, The Split), Devon Terrell (Totally Completely Fine, Cursed), Richard Dormer (Blue Lights, Game of Thrones) and David Dencik (The Ipcress File, No Time To Die)

The series see retired assassin Julie (Hawes) and her estranged son Edward (Highmore) forced to work together in a fight for survival. Amid questions around Edward’s paternity and Julie’s dangerous past catching up with her, the pair go on the run together across Europe

The 6×60” series is produced by production company Two Brothers Pictures (The Tourist, Boat Story, Fleabag) in association with ZDF who is the German co-production partner, All3Media International, and Stan in Austral