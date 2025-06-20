Rosen appointed deputy chair of BAFTA’s Board of Trustees

BAFTA has announced that Hilary Rosen, chair of the Television Committee, has been appointed deputy chair of its Board of Trustees, following a competitive election process.

Alongside BAFTA’s chair, Sara Putt, Roses will help oversee the delivery of BAFTA’s mission as an arts charity to champion creatives and practitioners working in film, games and TV, by recognising exceptional storytelling and technical achievement through its annual awards and promoting best practice and greater inclusion in the screen arts through its year-round talent development programmes.

The appointment is for a term of one year. The deputy chair is voted by elected members of BAFTA’s sector committees and the Board and will succeed the chair in autumn 2026.

Rosen said: “I’m honoured to have been elected as deputy chair of BAFTA, it’s an incredible organisation and I’m delighted to get to work closely with Sara over the next year. I look forward to working more closely with the sector committees across film, games and television and the senior leadership team. As my role at BAFTA has grown, I have gained knowledge and insight into this community and the challenges it faces and will ensure my time as deputy chair is as impactful as possible.”

Sara Putt, chair of BAFTA, added: “I’m thrilled that Hilary has been appointed deputy chair. She brings extensive experience from the television industry which will be invaluable to BAFTA. I know how committed she is to our charitable mission to support, empower and celebrate the screen industries. I look forward to working with Hilary.”

Rosen is currently director of commissioning at UKTV and leads a team of commissioners. Under her leadership, UKTV was the first broadcaster to BAFTA albert certify all commissions to reduce a production’s carbon footprint and the first to commit to paying access costs on every production.

Rosen began her career in television in BBC News & Current Affairs, as a researcher on Panorama, before moving on to work in the independent production sector, firstly at Lion Television as Senior Executive Producer, and later as Creative Director at Silver River Productions. She joined the BAFTA Television Committee in 2021 and has been chair for the last two years, alongside becoming a Board Trustee. As chair, she guides the extensive work in running the TV and Craft juries and shapes the editorial approach for awards ceremonies.