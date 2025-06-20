O2 upgrades mobile network in Glasgow

O2 has completed a significant upgrade to its mobile network in Glasgow, after completing work to boost signal and services in over 3,000 postcodes in the last 12 months. The operator’s investment to upgrade connectivity in Glasgow is already providing residents and businesses with access to faster and more reliable mobile services, making it easier to access essential online services, work remotely, stream content on and stay connected with friends and family.

These upgrades are part of Virgin Media O2’s Mobile Transformation Plan, which will see the operator invest approximately £700 million this year to future-proof its mobile network. The plan is focused on expanding 4G and 5G coverage, a dedicated small cells rollout to boost capacity in dense urban areas, and innovative solutions to address persistent network pain points including along railway lines, at airports, on motorways, and in stadiums and arenas.

At the same time, Virgin Media O2 is also carrying out programmes to evolve its mobile network for the future, which will mean decommissioning outdated parts of the network, including the 3G network. This will enable the operator to move traffic on to the more energy- efficient and reliable 4G and 5G networks.

This investment programme comes in response to mobile network demand reaching an all-time high, with traffic more than doubling in the last five years.

Dr Robert Joyce, Director of Mobile Access Engineering, at O2, commented: “With customers using more data than ever before, the improvements we’ve made at over 3,000 postcodes in Glasgow will ensure local people and businesses can access reliable connectivity that is so essential in powering our customers’ digital lifestyles. As part of our Mobile Transformation Plan, we are continuing to invest in our network with future upgrades planned to ensure that we can continue to support our customers both now and in future.”

Councillor Paul Leinster, Chair of the Digital Glasgow Board, at Glasgow City Council, added: “Glasgow City Council is delighted to work with O2 on their mobile upgrades in the City. Reliable and fast mobile networks are no longer a luxury, but a fundamental necessity for the residents and businesses of Glasgow. From staying connected with loved ones, to accessing vital public services, and powering our local economy, good mobile coverage is essential to ensure that no Glaswegian is left behind.”