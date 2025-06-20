Mega Movie Weekend kicks off the summer

Mega Movie Weekend has returned in the UK, running from June 20th to 22nd, offering a selection of titles at promotional prices to help audiences build their digital libraries.

The campaign runs across key retailers, including Prime Video, Sky Store, the Apple TV app, Rakuten TV, Virgin Media and EE TV Store, with prices starting at £2.99.

Titles available in the offer include Nosferatu, Legend, Bob Marley: One Love, Kraven the Hunter, The Prosecutor, Bring Them Down, Twilight and more. A selection of boxsets are also part of the promotion including the Venom 3 Movie Collection, the Tim Burton 10 Movie Collection (including Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) and, in anticipation of the release of Liam Neeson’s The Naked Gunthis August, the original The Naked Gun Trilogy.

Mega Movie Weekend is managed by the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) in association with major UK distributors Kaleidoscope, Lionsgate, MUBI, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Signature Entertainment, Spirit Entertainment, STUDIOCANAL, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros Discovery.