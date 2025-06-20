EA Sports FC 25 on Samsung Gaming Hub

Samsung Electronics has announced a partnership with Electronic Arts (EA) and Xbox to bring the action of EA Sports FC 25 to Samsung Gaming Hub. Samsung TV and monitor owners in the UK can now play EA Sports FC 25 through the Xbox app with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) on supported devices. All players need to get started is a compatible controller and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes EA Play.

As a special promotion, new Xbox Game Pass subscribers can receive a two-month Ultimate Game Pass subscription. The offer is available to both existing Samsung TV owners and those who buy a new, qualifying TV. To redeem, users can simply download the Samsung Promotions app on their Samsung TV, click the Xbox promotion banner or scan the QR code with their mobile device, and then follow the steps on the screen to activate their offer.

“We are delighted to bring EA Sports FC 25 to Samsung TVs and monitors through cloud gaming on Samsung Gaming Hub,” said Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “As the world’s leading TV manufacturer, one of our goals is to immerse football fans around the world in the exciting game of football, whether they are playing the game or watching a match live on a Samsung TV.”

EA Sports FC 25 gives players more ways to win for the club, by teaming up with friends across their favourite modes with 5v5 Rush and managing their clubs to victory as FC IQ delivers more tactical control than ever before.

Fans will also continue to experience unparalleled authenticity with the most true-to-life experience of football’s biggest competitions, clubs, and stars. FC 25 features over 19,000 athletes across more than 700 teams, 120 stadiums, and 30 leagues from around the world.

Samsung Gaming Hub, first introduced in 2022, has redefined home entertainment by giving players access to thousands of games directly on Samsung TVs and monitors. This includes the 2025 TV series, spanning Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED, QLED, The Frame and The Frame Pro, which are powered by Samsung Vision AI for AI enhanced picture and sound, along with new personalised features that bring people closer to the shows, movies and games they love.

In a first for the TV industry, Samsung has partnered with Microsoft to integrate Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) into its smart TVs and monitors, and now supports a wide range of streamed games from partners including Nvidia GeForce NOW, and Amazon Luna.