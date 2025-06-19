Italy: €2.2bn pay-TV piracy losses in 2024

A Fapav/Ipsos study reveals that, despite anti-piracy laws, Italians are still heavily involved in illegally accessing content such as movies, TV series and sporting events. This has resulted in a €2.2 billion loss for the entertainment industry in 2024 and an estimated loss of €904 million in GDP, putting over 12,000 jobs at risk.

While piracy has decreased by 56 per cent since 2016, it remains a widespread issue, with 295 million acts recorded in 2024 and 38 per cent of the population engaging in it. Sports content, particularly football, is a prime target, along with Formula 1, tennis and MotoGP.

The Piracy Shield platform was implemented in February 2024 to combat this issue by blocking illegal streams within 30 minutes. The aim now is to extend its use to first-run audiovisual content, and a consultation launched by Italy’s Communications Authority (AgCom) aimed at this implementation is currently underway.

However, pirates are proving resourceful, using various methods such as illegal streaming and social media to offer content illicitly.

While major platforms such as Google and Microsoft are cooperating in the fight against piracy, others, such as Cloudflare, continue to host illegal content, according to AgCom president Giacomo Lasorella (pictured).

Government officials emphasise the ongoing battle against piracy, its connection to organised crime, and the importance of protecting Italy’s economy, especially the sports and entertainment sectors. A key challenge is shifting public perception, as many do not view digital piracy as a serious crime.