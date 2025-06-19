Goalhanger appoints Withey as Chief Revenue Officer

Goalhanger, the podcast production company, has appointed Conrad Withey as the company’s first Chief Revenue Officer with immediate effect.

In this role, Withey will oversee commercial strategy, lead the revenue team, and drive cross-platform expansion. Reporting to Co-Founders Tony Pastor and Jack Davenport, he will work with the board and senior leadership to scale advertising revenue, grow subscriptions, and develop new business lines spanning live events, licensing, merchandise,and more.

Withey has previously held senior roles at Warner Music Group and Universal Pictures, and has built and scaled multiple media-tech ventures. Most recently, he co-founded Instrumental, a media-tech company using data science to discover and develop the next generation of talent in the music industry.

Goalhanger currently delivers over 60 million downloads and long-form views each month across a slate of hit shows, including The Rest Is History, The Rest Is Politics, Empire, The Rest Is Entertainment and We Have Ways of Making You Talk, among others.

Pastor and Davenport said: “Conrad joins at a pivotal moment, as we push beyond audio and into a much broader cross-platform business. His rare blend of commercial acumen, creative instinct, and leadership experience makes him the ideal partner to scale Goalhanger’s IP, grow our partnerships, and expand internationally. With Conrad on board, we’re excited to write the next chapter in our story.”

Withey added: “Goalhanger is a rocket ship, with shows people trust, talent audiences love, and stories that cut through. It’s a privilege to join a team that blends creative excellence with real commercial ambition. This role brings together everything I care about: talent, IP, storytelling, and smart monetisation. I’ll be focused on building standout partnerships, expanding premium member experiences, and unlocking new revenue across every platform. If you’re a brand, agency, or platform keen to explore what’s possible, or a fan who wants to collaborate, let’s talk.”