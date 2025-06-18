Report: Optimism around AI in UK

Endava, the technology-driven business transformation group, has published data which reveals a story of marked optimism around AI in the UK.

Although AI technology is still emerging, two thirds of respondents (65 per cent) already rank it alongside water and energy in terms of social importance. A similar number (69 per cent) believe that AI is already directly benefiting their organisation’s profits, and as many as 93 per cent agree that both industry and government should embrace and implement AI as much – and as fast – as possible.

This data echoes loudly beyond business adoption: 84 per cent of British business leaders in the survey have conversations with AI or use it as a companion at least once a month, and 66 per cent would somewhat or completely trust AI to make entirely automated decisions about their lives.

“It’s fascinating to uncover the high level of trust people are already placing in AI”, commented Matt Cloke, Endava CTO. “You might expect hesitation around such a powerful and rapidly evolving technology. In fact, many are not only using AI regularly, but are relying on it to support both business-critical and deeply personal decisions. That said, the findings also highlight a clear desire for reassurance. People want to see the right frameworks in place before AI becomes fully embedded in society.”

Some 96 per cent of respondents suggested global AI adoption should be driven by an independent, global organisation, with 94 per cent agreeing that such an organisation should be government-led. Meanwhile caution was sounded around infrastructure – 55 per cent say that limited current capacity will restrict the potential of AI.

Near-future optimism also correlates with seniority, with 50 per cent of C-Suite respondents expecting their company to achieve ‘advanced’ AI capabilities within two years, compared to 33 per cent of middle managers. The research sounds a word of warning, however, as almost half of respondents (47 per cent) believe their organisation is not investing in the right AI technologies.

“The AI transformation is underway, and goes far beyond process”, concluded Cloke. “It’s clear it’s permeating everything: business, culture, society. Making the most of this moment will take focused effort, real expertise and thoughtful guidance. Research like this is essential in helping business leaders make the right decisions for their people and organisations.”

In partnership with 3Gem, Endava surveyed 500 UK business decision-makers across diverse industries. Their insights reveal how AI is no longer just transforming business – it’s infiltrating the critical systems of our personal lives and society itself.