Stream, stream, stream; to corrupt the Everly Brothers classic. Nielsen has recorded that, for the first time ever, American viewers ‘tuned in’ for more streamer TV than OTA, cable or DTH put together.

As a story it feels simultaneously momentous, but also has ‘small earthquake, not many dead’ vibes. One natural reaction is ‘oh, I didn’t realise that wasn’t already a thing’… But it is a big thing; just think how dominant ABC, CBS, NBC were in the business, and in people’s homes. Then they became four with Fox, and then they were joined by the cable guys; HBO, MTV, CNN and so on and so on. Strange to think of them marginalised as they starve for oxygen over the air, or make-weight on a streamer’s platform.

But that’s progress. And let’s not forget the latest surge in streaming has come from a product that mimics the look, and the economics, of OTA, i.e. FAST channels or YouTube, which has become the slightly unexpected streaming gorilla that now sits wherever it wants.

Of course, the main reason free stuff is popular is because it is free. But a willingness to drift back towards a linear-lookalike may also be the lack of progress in UIs. Across the plethora of platforms in my house, UI ratings range from ‘okay, I suppose’, to ‘WTF is wrong with these people!?’

I know, I know, it’s really difficult; so much product, such fragmented demographics. But come on, try harder – especially at just making them work like they’re meant to, even if that isn’t very good. You know who I’m talking about.

What percentage of the content budget is spent on platform optimisation and UI development? There are providers where my football team would have to reach an important cup final before I’d try and tackle their UI again. And Hell will suffer an entire Ice Age before that happens.

One problem, I guess, is trying to serve such a wide spread of demographics – from old people who want to browse a virtual VHS rack, to Gen Z for whom if it doesn’t TikTok it doesn’t rock. I spoke to an OTT developer recently who is soon to reveal a viewer profile function that adapts to demographics, so their preferred content is presented in a style they are familiar with and prefer. That’s got to be a start.