Research: 28% of Americans tuning out of live TV

Attest, the New York-based consumer research platform, has released the findings from its sixth annual US Media Consumption Report. The 2025 edition provides insights into how Americans’ habits across television, audio, news, and social media continue to evolve.

The research shows that percentage of consumers watching three or more hours of TV of any type per day stands at 56 per cent in 2025, down from 61 per cent last year, and 63 per cent the year before (from Attest’s previous reports).

Further TV & Streaming Trends

TV viewing times continue rapid descent

The most committed TV watchers are those aged 50-67, (66 per cent of whom watch at least three hours a day).

Live TV has borne the brunt of the slowdown, with 28 per cent of consumers saying they generally don’t watch any on an average day (that’s up from 24 per cent last year and 20 per cent in 2023).

This trend is driven by young consumers: a hefty 41 per cent of under 30s typically don’t watch live TV (versus 27 per cent of 31-49s and 20 per cent of over 50s). Under 30s who do watch live TV are most likely to say they watch it for between 30 minutes to one hour per day.

Viewing times for streaming services have also decreased, with a -4 point decline in people watching for three or more hours, and a corresponding increase in 1-2 hour viewing sessions.

A third of consumers now stream TV for 1-2 hours per day. Under 30s watch the most, with one quarter typically viewing streamed TV for 1-2 hours and another quarter chalking up 3-4 hours per day.

Streaming wars: Growth for Prime Video and Disney+

After suffering a -9-point decline in regular viewers last year according to Attest’s data, Netflix has only managed to regain a couple of percentage points – today, 64 per cent of consumers say they watch Netflix at least once a week.

Prime Video and Disney+ have enjoyed the most growth, both increasing weekly viewers by +4 points. Sitting at 49 per cent, Prime Video now enjoys its highest percentage of weekly viewers since Attest has been measuring this data point, while Disney is yet to surpass its 2023 peak of 38 per cent (currently at 35 per cent).

Other TV streamers remain more or less static, besides Max, which has recorded a -4-point loss to 25 per cent. This compounds the previous year’s loss, when viewership fell from 33 per cent to 29 per cent. Apple TV, meanwhile, continues to struggle to secure any meaningful US market share, watched weekly by just 12 per cent.

Looking at the viewing profile of different streamers, 18-30-year-olds are the top viewers of Netflix (77 per cent), Hulu (57 per cent) and Disney+ (46 per cent). Consumers aged 31-49 dominate Prime (55.5 per cent), Paramount (31 per cent), YouTube TV (19 per cent) and Apple TV+ (13.5 per cent). Meanwhile, Peacock, Apple TV+ and Sling have a fairly even age distribution.

Audio Trends

Podcasts: Over 50s increase podcast consumption

Overall, podcast listening figures fail to chalk up growth. Nearly 15 per cent of consumers listen to podcasts daily, while a further 25 per cent listen at least once a week. Usage among 31-49-year-olds remains static, and weekly use among 18-30s has declined by -7 points to 39 per cent.

However, older Americans are listening to podcasts more frequently in 2025: 32 per cent of over 50s stream podcasts at least once a week, following a +5 per cent increase.

Americans aged 31-49 are the biggest podcast consumers, with 45 per cent listening weekly, but when it comes to daily listening, they’re on a level pegging with their younger counterparts (both around 16 per cent). Men show a preference for podcasts, with 45 per cent listening to them weekly, versus 35 per cent of women.

Overall, just 18 per cent of the population listen to audiobooks weekly – no change on last year.

Music streaming bounceback boosts Spotify

The percentage of Americans streaming music daily took an -8-point plunge last year, but it has bounced back by +6 points in 2025. A total of 42 per cent of consumers listen to streamed music every day, while a further 21 per cent listen multiple times a week.

Consumers aged 18-30 are the most dedicated music streamers, with 61 per cent listening daily (compared with 46 per cent of 31-49s and only 20 per cent of over 50s). Nearly 29 per cent of 50-67-year-olds say they don’t stream music at all – that’s versus just 5 per cent of under 30s.

Spotify and YouTube Music have been neck and neck in the race to become the nation’s top music streamer, but this year puts a bit of distance between them. Just over 39 per cent of consumers regularly listen to Spotify, while 31 per cent tune into YouTube Music (this represents a +3-point increase for Spotify and a -7-point fall for YouTube).

Amazon Music continues the downward trajectory it’s been on since 2023, falling a further -4 points to 19 per cent, putting it alongside Apple Music. SoundCloud has also declined since its peak of two years ago, with only 6 per cent of consumers regularly using it.

Radio in steady decline

The overall trend seen in radio listenership is one of slow and steady decline. The number of daily listeners now sits at 31 per cent, having fallen from 37 per cent in 2023, while the percentage of those who listen a few times a week has also been gradually trailing off (currently 23 per cent).

The number of Americans who say they never listen to the radio has simultaneously crept up from 11 per cent in 2023 to 16 per cent today.

Social Media Trends

Over 30s continue social media detox

The percentage of consumers spending three plus hours on social media per day has decreased by -6.5 points to 30 per cent. The decline comes primarily from Americans aged 31-49, who have cut back on 3-hour-plus sessions for a second year running (down by -10 points to 27 per cent). This age group has significantly slashed long scrolling sessions since 2023, when 45 per cent spent 3+ hours on social per day. Now, they’re most likely to say they spend 1-2 hours online per day.

Consumers under 30s have also reduced the amount of time they spend online, recording a -7-point decrease in sessions over three hours since last year. However, a sizable 46 per cent still spend long durations on social platforms each day. Looking at just how much time 18-30s spend scrolling, Attest sees 21 per cent spend 3-4 hours, 16 per cent spend 5-6 hours and an addicted 9 per cent spend more than 6 hours.

Older Americans (age 50-67) typically spend up to an hour on social media each day, and only 21 per cent spend more than three hours. When it comes to the biggest doomscrollers, women are three times more likely than men to spend 6+ hours a day on social platforms (10 per cent versus 3 per cent). Interestingly, consumers with a lower household income are also notably more likely to indulge in long social sessions than higher earners (33 per cent versus 22 per cent spend in excess of three hours a day).

TikTok leads social media platform growth