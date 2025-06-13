Sweden: Record spending on audio media in Q1

Swedish households are spending more than ever on audio media. During the first quarter of 2025, the average monthly spend on music, audiobooks, and podcasts reached a new record level — SEK170 (€15.5o) per household. This represents a 20 per cent increase on the same period last year.

Growth is evident across music, audiobooks and podcasts. This is shown in Mediavision’s latest analysis of the Swedish audio market. Music continues to dominate audio spending, with an average of around SEK100 per household per month, but both audiobooks and podcasts also contribute to the increase.

“The willingness to pay for audio media is increasing in Sweden. The fact that all audio categories are growing is a strong sign for the market. Podcasts stand out in particular, with a significant increase in the number of paying households in recent years,” commented Fredrik Liljeqvist, Senior Analyst at Mediavision.

Mediavision continuously analyses household media expenses and notes that audio is the only media category where spending is increasing compared to last year. Spending on video, text and gaming remains largely unchanged or is decreasing – which means that total household media spend remains at the same level as a year ago.

“The growth in audio media stands out, even when looking at the underlying factors. The development is not driven by new subscription offers, but rather by increased demand and willingness to pay among consumers. This differs from, for example, the video market, where cheaper and partly ad-funded subscriptions are the main driver. The overall audio market thus remains in growth,” concluded Liljeqvist.