ProSiebenSat.1, FreeWheel commercial partnership

ProSiebenSat.1, the German media group, and FreeWheel, the Comcast Company and technology platform for the video advertising industry, are entering into a partnership to enable pan-European cross-media campaigns on the big screen. This is made possible by FreeWheel’s technologies as well as the international rollout of the Media Manager from ProSiebenSat.1 subsidiary Virtual Minds.

“The additional partnership with FreeWheel will enable international cross-media advertising campaigns in TV, streaming and digital in the future. We are thus meeting the central demands for technological harmonisation and international scalability of advertising campaigns. The foundation is formed by FreeWheel’s advertising technologies on the one hand and, in particular, by the cutting-edge Media Manager for programmatic booking of TV by ProSiebenSat.1. As a company we stand for strong partnerships in the technology sector, for example our partnership with RTL for the German-speaking region,” said Markus Messerer, Chief Commercial Officer at ProSiebenSat.1.

“We are excited to evolve our long-standing partnership with ProSiebenSat.1 to power their linear addressable and CTV ad monetisation with our ad-decisioning and programmatic solutions. As innovative leaders in our respective fields, we have worked collectively to develop a solution for European broadcasters to equip them for the transition of the legacy linear business into a digitally convergent future. By fully deploying FreeWheel’ Streaming Hub, this unique solution will enable buyers to access and transact via a DSP, on a vast inventory pool combining CTV and linear TV inventories. At FreeWeel, and within the wider Comcast Advertising group, our goal is to simplify the world of multiscreen TV advertising, and this partnership further strengthens our commitment to doing so,” added Thomas Bremond, Managing Director, Comcast Advertising, International.

Through the partnership with FreeWheel, ProSiebenSat1 is now driving the international rollout of the Media Manager of ProSiebenSat.1 subsidiary Virtual Minds, as FreeWheel will introduce the Media Manager to its existing European broadcaster clients. Connected to FreeWheel technology will be programmatically bookable advertising inventories of ProSiebenSat.1’s linear TV channels, its ad-supported streaming service Joyn, and its CTV and online video offerings.