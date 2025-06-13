LG rolls out webOS Hub 3.0

LG Electronics has announced the launch of webOS Hub 3.0, the latest version of its TV platform for third-party brands. Initially available for UHD TVs with 60Hz displays, webOS Hub 3.0 will extend support to 120Hz UHD TVs with mini-LED technology starting in July.

Key AI-powered upgrades in webOS Hub 3.0 include Voice Recommendation powered by ThinQ AI, AI Picture with Neural Network Super Resolution and AI Sound that reduces noise while enhancing voice clarity. These intelligent features work together to elevate the overall viewing experience.

The latest version also supports advanced System-on-Chip (SoC) technology, delivering noticeable performance improvements over webOS Hub 2.0. Additional enhancements include AI-powered picture quality, mini-LED local dimming support (for 120Hz models), Multiview functionality (including Side-by-Side and Picture-in-Picture modes), Always On Display, and support for Wi-Fi 6 and Auracast Bluetooth audio.

On the content side, webOS Hub 3.0 provides access to an array of OTT services and LG Channels, LG’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service. LG Channels now offers 4,000 channels across 33 markets globally.

Gamers will also benefit from an optimised experience through features like Game Dashboard, Game Optimiser and the newly launched Gaming Portal. Gaming Portal’s simple interface provides an intuitive way to browse and play games without the need for external consoles or devices. Users can navigate a curated app list that includes cloud gaming apps, webOS app games playable with the remote control, recently played titles, the top 10 trending games, editor’s picks and other personalised gaming options. The platform also includes the Home Hub IoT solution, which plays a significant role in creating personalised user environments.

“The launch of webOS Hub 3.0 marks a significant milestone in four key areas: market expansion, technological advancement, enhanced B2B partnerships and future growth,” said Chris Jo, head of webOS Platform Business Center at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “By providing differentiated value, LG is positioning webOS as the platform of choice for global B2B partners.”