ITV unveils new commercial innovations

During the ITV Showcase in Manchester on June 12th, the broadcaster unveiled three new commercial innovations.

Launched to an audience of over 500 advertisers and agencies, Lead Gen Ads, ITV YouTube Affinities and Outcomes Planner are all new tools that ITV says will help its commercial clients to get the most out of their TV ad spend.

ITV Lead Gen Ads

This new interactive ad format enables advertisers to capture interest and qualified leads directly from the TV ad on ITVX. Viewers convey interest in the ad via their remote, consenting ITV to share their details with the advertiser via a screen pre-populated with the viewer’s email address provided at the point of ITVX account registration.

Lead Gen Ads are a seamless part of the ITVX viewing experience, designed to drive light-touch interaction without disruption.

ITV has invited a limited number of advertisers to take part in their beta testing programme and are launching a limited number of pilot opportunities.

ITV YouTube Affinities

ITV YouTube Affinities is a new targeting opportunity for brands, supported by brand lift studies to measure impact.

This format brings together ITV’s brand-safe content with Google’s unique audience and search data behind ITV’s YouTube channels to enable brands to target highly relevant audiences according to their interests.

Affinities builds on the distribution and commercial partnership ITV and YouTube launched at the beginning of this year. ITV shared the initial results for ITV YouTube advertisers at ITV Showcase and is looking for a select number of launch partners for the product.

ITV Outcomes Planner

ITV Outcomes Planner is a planning tool which allows SMEs to forecast short term metrics such as web traffic to support business cases for TV investment.

Powered by 750 outcomes studies from both ITV’s Measurement Innovation Team and its partnership with Viewers Logic, the tool is aimed at SMEs at the start of their TV advertising journey and builds on ITV’s investment over the past three years in outcomes tools.

ITV Outcomes Planner is an intuitive tool that allows marketers to predict their campaign outcomes based on different scenarios, such as budget size, brand size, campaign length and seasonality and is free for any business to access.

Jason Spencer, ITV Business Development Director, commented: “For its 70 year history brands and businesses have been built with ITV – we are the media multiplier, and the engine for growth. ITV Showcase is a key event for us to both demonstrate and celebrate that process with recent successes and to look at what’s coming next by unveiling new opportunities to hundreds of advertisers. All of these new innovations, Lead Gen Ads, ITV YouTube Affinities, and the ITV Outcomes Planner, are powerful new tools designed to empower our commercial clients and deliver exceptional value from their TV advertising spend.”