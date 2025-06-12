Community Fibre wholesale agreement with VodafoneThree

VodafoneThree has announced a strategic wholesale agreement with London’s largest full fibre network, Community Fibre. The partnership will provide access to Community Fibre’s network, allowing VodafoneThree, under the Vodafone brand (as the converged brand in the VodafoneThree portfolio) to offer full fibre broadband to up to 1.3 million homes across the capital, and become London’s largest full fibre supplier.

Community Fibre joins a roster of existing partners – including CityFibre and Openreach. Vodafone already had the largest full fibre footprint exceeding 20 million homes and businesses. When adding Three’s Fixed Wireless Access offering with fibre-like speeds, this number further grows to over 22.5 million, reaching more homes and businesses than any other broadband provider in the UK.

Effective immediately, Vodafone will begin offering its home broadband services to Three mobile customers, allowing those who previously took Fixed Wireless Access to upgrade to full fibre broadband.

With Community Fibre’s network providing symmetrical speeds of up to 2.5Gbps in London, the partnership will enhance Vodafone’s current broadband proposition in the capital, while also complementing the brand’s existing mobile network, which is already recognised as London’s Best Network by NET CHECK.

The agreement represents another step forward in VodafoneThree’s mission to offer 100 per cent of UK homes and businesses fibre, or fibre like speeds, challenging the market and helping more customers get the speed and choice they deserve.

Max Taylor, CEO VodafoneThree, commented: “Through our strong network of partnerships, we’ve built the biggest full fibre footprint in the country – all part of our commitment to bring fast, reliable broadband to as many households and businesses as possible. We’re delighted to be partnering with Community Fibre, a company that shares our ambition to improve the customer experience, and are looking forward to launching in the market this summer.”

Community Fibre, London’s largest and fastest full fibre broadband network, will benefit from VodafoneThree’s scale and reach, expanding its wholesale capabilities and customer base across the capital. By partnering with VodafoneThree, Community Fibre gains access to a broader customer base, driving expansion and strengthening the company’s position as a key player in the wholesale market.

Olaf Swantee, Chairman of Community Fibre added: “We are delighted that VodafoneThree has selected Community Fibre as a strategic partner for the expansion of their full fibre broadband network in London. We are confident that our excellent reputation for fast, quality installations and reliable connectivity will support VodafoneThree’s growing reputation for excellent customer service. This deal helps cement Community Fibre’s position as the leading alternative fibre network in London.”