HBO Max rolling out in 12 new markets in July

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has announced that streaming service HBO Max, will launch direct-to-consumer in multiple new countries this July. The platform will become available in Albania, Armenia, Cyprus, Estonia, Georgia, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta and Tajikistan, as it nears 100 markets.

These countries join their European neighbours in accessing a lineup of entertainment from HBO, Warner Bros Pictures, DC Studios, Max Originals and more. This includes the blockbuster film A Minecraft Movie (pictured), the Harry Potter movies, returning series such as The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Pitt and Peacemaker, and future series such including Task, and IT: Welcome to Derry — as well as iconic favourites such as Friends and The Big Bang Theory, and 90 Day Fiancé from TLC and Gold Rush from Discovery.

Sports on HBO Max will be available in select countries, with events including tennis Grand Slams — Australian Open, Roland-Garros, The Championships, Wimbledon, and US Open — as well as cycling’s Grand Tours — Giro d’Italia, La Vuelta a España, Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes — and winter sports events. Rights vary between countries.

JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming & Games at WBD, commented: “Our continued global expansion of HBO Max is helping fuel the great momentum we continue to see for the service. These 12 countries will be followed by a few additional markets later this year, and launches in Germany, Italy and the U.K. early next year. Each new market further positions HBO Max as a worldwide destination for the best in entertainment.”

HBO Max offers two subscription plans:

Standard Plan – allows subscribers to stream on two devices at once with full HD resolution and up to 30 downloads for offline viewing (limits apply).

– allows subscribers to stream on two devices at once with full HD resolution and up to 30 downloads for offline viewing (limits apply). Premium Plan – allows subscribers to stream on four devices at once with UHD and Dolby Atmos (as available) and enjoy up to 100 downloads for offline viewing (limits apply).

HBO Max is available across multiple devices such as select mobiles, tablets and connected TVs. Subscribers can pay via major providers (Visa, Mastercard, Amex, PayPal), and through in-app purchases on Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Samsung Checkout.

The global expansion of HBO Max follows earlier 2025 launches in Australia and Turkey. Additional launches are planned in 2025 and into 2026 as momentum continues to build for HBO Max.

WBD ended the first quarter of 2025 with 122.3 million streaming subscribers, an increase of 5.3 million from the previous quarter.

WBD announced in May that Max will be reverting to the HBO Max name this summer.