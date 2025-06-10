Arrest in Loughborough piracy case

A man has been arrested in Loughborough, East Midlands, on suspicion of selling an illegal streaming service.

The man is believed to be a key player in the running and sale of the service, which had around 4,000 subscribers.

He was arrested at his home on suspicion of copyright and money laundering offences. Officers then gained access to an IPTV panel at the address and disrupted the service.

The man has since been released under investigation.