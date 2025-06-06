SES appoints Pataki as CFO

SES has announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Elisabeth Pataki as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective June 16th.

Pataki is a finance executive with over 20 years of experience at various publicly listed multi-national aerospace and defence companies with strong background in company transformation and investment strategies. She will succeed Sandeep Jalan who has been SES’s CFO since May 2020. Pataki will work closely with Jalan to ensure a smooth handover before he leaves on July 31st.

“I would like to thank Sandeep for his steadfast leadership over the last five years where he has driven continuous execution improvement and transformation while strengthening the company’s balance sheet with a competitive cost of capital and delivering healthy cash returns to shareholders,” said Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of SES. “We are pleased to welcome Lisa as our new CFO. Lisa has extensive experience in the aerospace and defence ecosystem and has completed several successful M&A finance integrations. Moreover, her ability to develop financial strategies that prioritise operational focus, efficiency, and profitable investments will strengthen SES’s Leadership Team, helping SES achieve our mission of being a leading satellite player.”

“I would like to thank everyone at SES for their outstanding teamwork,” commented Jalan. “I am proud of the strides we have made during the past years, and I will continue to cheer SES’s progress in the industry.”

Pataki added: “I look forward to stepping into this new position and working with everyone at SES to jointly deliver an exciting future for the years to come.”

Pataki joins SES from Aerojet Rocketdyne, an L3Harris Company, where she helped expand profitability through streamlining operations and prioritising capital investments for long-term growth. As Group CFO for the Comet Group from 2020-2023, she drove EBITDA margin expansion of over 5 percentage points. In her 10-year progressive career (2005-2015) across RTX Corporation (formerly Raytheon Technologies Corporation), she held multiple finance roles and led the financial integration of Applied Signal Technologies, one of Raytheon’s largest acquisitions in 2011.