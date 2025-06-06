Deutsche Telekom joins IRIS2 project

With the satellite constellation IRIS2, the European Union wants to improve Europe’s digital infrastructure with modern satellite technology. The project aims to build a powerful, secure and independent communication network. Above all, however, the satellite constellation seeks to strengthen Europe’s technological sovereignty.

Deutsche Telekom has announced it now will support the project with its core topics of connectivity and IT infrastructure. The object of the contract is the design of advanced IT and data centre services, secure networks (WAN) and a 5G core network.

“Our continent needs connectivity that is both secure and modern. With IRIS2, we achieve exactly that and strengthen Europe’s technological sovereignty. Telekom is contributing to the cross-border digital infrastructure of tomorrow, always with the focus on people,” commented Claudia Nemat, Board Member for Technology & Innovation at Deutsche Telekom.

The satellite network is intended to ensure broadband availability in rural and urban areas for both public and private users. The system will include a total of 282 satellites in different orbits. Of these, 264 satellites will be in low Earth orbit (LEO), which will be responsible for communication services, and 18 medium-Earth orbit (MEO) satellites, which will add global coverage and dedicated services.

The SpaceRISE consortium will design, deliver and operate the EU’s innovative, multi-orbit connectivity system IRIS2, representing a collaboration between public and private actors. This ensures that the solutions developed meet the highest standards and needs of an evolving digital landscape. The SpaceRISE consortium consists of satellite network operators SES, Eutelsat and Hispasat. In addition to Deutsche Telekom, other subcontractors from several segments of the satcom ecosystem are involved.