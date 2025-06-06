Canal+ distributes Netflix in Francophone Africa

Canal+ subscribers in French-speaking African countries will be able to access Netflix content via their subscription, for a streamlined user experience.

Canal+, the French broadcaster, already offers over 400 live channels, including 28 produced for African audiences, and an enriched experience via the Canal+ Application and connected set-top boxes. This partnership will enrich the offer with Netflix series including Stranger Things, La Casa de Papel, Lupin (pictured), Emily in Paris and Squid Game alongside African productions such as Blood & Water, Young Famous and African, Unseen, King of Boys, Anikulapo, Blood Sisters and Kings of Joburg.

Canal+ is currently in the process of acquiring pan-African pay-TV group MultiChoice, the continent’s largest pay-TV player, which operates in 50 countries with a reported 19.3 million subscribers.

Pascale Chabert, Chief Content Acquisition Officer of Canal+, commented: “A few years after our distribution agreement in France and Poland, I am delighted to extend our historic partnership with Netflix to Africa. Our millions of African subscribers will benefit from a unique offer, bringing together the best of Canal+ and Netflix content in a joint package. This new agreement demonstrates Canal+‘s ability to extend its unique super-aggregation model beyond the European continent.” Emma Lloyd, Vice President Partnerships EMEA at Netflix added: “We’re thrilled about this extension of our partnership with Canal+ which will allow us to reach even more people across French speaking African countries. It’s a big win for entertainment fans and part of our ongoing mission to make the member experience even better”