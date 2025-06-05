Malaysia: wedotv launches FAST Channels on sooka

wedotv, the ad-supported streaming TV network, has announced a distribution agreement with sooka, the Malaysian streaming content provider, to bring four of its signature FAST channels to its platform.

The deal marks wedotv’s second major expansion in the Southeast Asian market following its launch earlier this year in Indonesia through Dens.tv. Now, via sooka, Malaysian viewers will now have access to wedotv movies, wedotv BIG stories (documentary and lifestyle content), wedotv sports, and wedotv amor (telenovelas).

“This partnership with sooka represents a significant milestone in our Southeast Asian expansion strategy,” said Philipp Rotermund, co-CEO of wedotv. “Malaysian audiences have demonstrated a strong appetite for diverse, quality content across multiple genres. Our channel portfolio delivers precisely that range, from compelling films to insightful documentaries, engaging sports content, and captivating telenovelas. We see tremendous potential in this collaboration and hope sooka will be just the beginning of our journey to bring free, ad-supported programming to Malaysian viewers.”

Chu Young Lee, Director, sooka & NJOI, added: “We are pleased to partner with wedotv to launch four new FAST channels on our platform. This collaboration reinforces our dedication to providing exceptional and varied entertainment for our users. The inclusion of the wedotv channels brings our free channel portfolio to a total of 27, thereby expanding the breadth and depth of available content and enhancing our users’ viewing experience.”

wedotv movies, wedotv BIG stories, wedotv sports, and wedotv amor are now free on sooka for all registered users. Users can sign up for sooka at no cost. For users who want more premium entertainment and sports content, they can subscribe to sooka from RM12.50.

wedotv’s Asian expansion is being led by Greg Ang and Harold Gronenthal, who are based in Singapore.