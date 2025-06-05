Data: Fixed Wireless satisfaction outpaces fibre optic, cable

Even under increased scrutiny, fixed wireless access (FWA) is still winning over consumers in the US. According to the J.D. Power data, customer satisfaction with FWA – a method of 5G or 4G LTE wireless technology that delivers high-speed internet by leveraging existing wireless networks run by Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) – continues to be higher than that of fibre optic and cable service.

That’s no easy task. After all, for the launch of any new technology there are the early adopters, all of whom immediately see the benefit of a new product of service and are usually enthusiastic about it once they get their hands on it. But as technology gets more widely adopted, weaknesses sometimes reveal themselves.

FWA, though, seems to be enjoying a prolonged honeymoon phase. Even as adoption has grown by 47 per cent, now reaching a total of 11.8 million subscribers nationwide, customer satisfaction for both 5G and 4G LTE wireless internet is largely unchanged since a year ago.

Fixed Wireless Remains Customers’ Top Choice

Customers who have fixed wireless continue to rate 5G FWA as the top choice for satisfaction, regardless of their location. The highest level of satisfaction is once again from customers in urban regions, but FWA performs strongly even in suburban areas, where customers have plenty of options and presumably the resources to choose a more expensive service, and rural areas, where signal reliability may be spotty.

Value Wins Customers Over

Customers are increasingly seeing FWA as better value than fibre optic and cable internet. At $72, the average monthly cost of wireless internet is nine dollars per month cheaper than the average wired internet plan ($81). Accordingly, 70 per cent of FWA customers agree their plan is affordable compared to 53 per cent of wired internet customers. T-Mobile, arguably the most aggressive company on driving customer awareness on FWA, boasts the highest marks for customer value.

This is a significant win for companies, as most analysts predicted cost will likely play a major factor in adoption within the industry. With exposure to FWA having increased, the fact that customers still see it as good value could be a harbinger of even further adoption.

Winning While Growing

As more customers flock to FWA, providers will have a challenge on their hands. Cost is certainly a primary way to entice customers to try FWA, but relying simply on lower prices can mean winning customers that are more brand agnostic and willing to switch again and again.

To try to ensure that companies can win customers and keep them, they’ll have to find ways to continually deliver reliability and value. As FWA matures, there will not only be technological improvements but new pain points as well. Companies that can best anticipate how FWA will evolve and stay on the cutting edge will begin to emerge as leaders in the field.