DAA announces process to consider AI guidelines for interest ads

The Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA) has announced the launch of a process to consider developing new guidance around the application of the DAA Self-Regulatory Principles to the collection and use of interest-based advertising (IBA) data by the expanding universe of AI systems and tools that might have access to such data.

“Few, if any, industries change faster than advertising, and the DAA has stayed ahead of those changes for the last 15 years by routinely reviewing, developing and releasing timely policy guidance around new technologies and business practices, from IoT to CTV, mobile data, and cross-device data,” said Lou Mastria, CEO of the DAA. “As the advertising industry increasingly looks to AI tools and systems, it’s vital that industry codes of conduct reflect that reality to serve companies and their consumers.”

“This review will look at the steps companies can take to ensure they are providing appropriate information and control to consumers around the collection and use of IBA data by those systems, thus enabling responsible and sustainable consumer engagement and growth,” Mastria continued.

The DAA’s Principles and Communications Committee will manage the process for the review and development of potential AI-related guidance for the industry. Among the issues it will consider are the appropriate industry participants and process to develop such guidance, the current and anticipated use cases for IBA data by AI systems and tools, consumer expectations around the collection and use of such data, and the legal and regulatory gaps/overlaps with any such guidance.

“Companies across the advertising supply chain are moving quickly to integrate AI to better reach their customers, deliver more effective messages, and strengthen their businesses,” said Michael Signorelli, Partner, Venable LLP, which will help draft any AI guidance. “As the industry deploys AI-powered tools and systems, we need to ensure that the industry’s preeminent self-regulatory regime keeps pace with those changes and continues to provide individuals with information and choices around covered use of IBA data by AI systems.”

According to the McKinsey State of AI survey released in March 2025, AI has been broadly deployed across marketing organisations, with marketing/sales tied with IT as the top business function at surveyed companies to have adopted AI in its work. Similarly, a survey conducted last year by SurveyMonkey found that 56 per cent of marketers say their company is taking an active role in implementing and using AI.

In the coming weeks, the DAA Principles and Communications Committee and participating stakeholders representing key trade associations, advertisers, publishers, ad tech providers, and agencies will convene to start the process of evaluating and potentially setting AI guidance for the DAA Principles.