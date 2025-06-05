Canada: Disney+, Crave and TSN bundle offers

Bell Media and Disney Entertainment have announced new streaming bundle offers for the Canadian market that include Disney+, Crave, and TSN, slated to launch later this year.

At launch, the new bundles provide savings for viewers when they combine services together, giving customers access to a vast selection of content, including HBO and Max Originals, Crave Originals, Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and TSN’s roster of live and on demand sports programming, and more. Additional details about the bundle offers, including pricing and launch date, will be announced in the coming weeks.

“This collaboration with Disney+ marks a significant step in expanding our reach, and offering Canadian consumers greater choice and flexibility in their streaming options,” said Kevin Cluett, SVP, Distribution, Out of Home, Direct to Consumer, and Product Platforms, Bell Media. “By combining three of the most popular content offerings, we are delivering incredible value, and an unmatched selection of entertainment to subscribers.”

“We’re excited to expand our longstanding relationship with Bell Media, through these new offerings, making Disney+ even more accessible across Canada,” added Shawn Praskey, Vice President, Content Sales & Distribution, Disney Platform Distribution Canada. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to deliver both value and world-class entertainment to consumers.”

Additionally, Bell Media and The Trade Desk have announced that key tools from the Bell Marketing Platform (BMP) are now integrated into The Trade Desk’s Kokai platform. The integration provides advertisers with seamless access to Bell’s first-party data, custom audience-building capabilities, and, in the future, advanced measurement and analytics solutions.

“With this integration, we’re making it easier than ever for advertisers to activate Bell’s first-party data where they already buy media,” said Matt McGowan, SVP, Business Solutions at Bell Media. “It’s a major step forward in delivering smarter, more effective advertising across every screen.”

Fueled by Bell Audience Manager’s near real-time data tracking, the integration on The Trade Desk makes it easier for advertisers to leverage BMP tools and intelligence to optimize their campaigns. With more than 22 million customer connections across more than 8 million Canadian households, clients gain instant access to app and web activity, as well as detailed television consumption patterns, including programming, channels, and ad exposure, unlocking premier audience retargeting or suppression capabilities to drive results. Existing Environics Analytics capabilities further enhance audience segmentation, tapping into viewership and browsing information, potential interests, and geofencing, as well as demographic, household and financial insights.

Bell Media will also support Unified ID 2.0 (UID2), pioneered by The Trade Desk to help advertisers target their audience with greater precision and addressability. A privacy-conscious identity solution, UID2 allows advertisers to reach precise Canadian audiences through Bell’s robust first-party data or each client’s own dataset, while being built for an omnichannel future. UID2 will be available across key inventory pieces, including Connected TV, with additional implementations in the future.

“Connected TV represents an entirely new opportunity for both advertisers and TV providers who are making incredible content,” said Will Doherty, SVP of Inventory Partnerships, The Trade Desk. “Bell is leading the way in market by leveraging innovations like Unified ID 2.0, as well as supporting the premium open internet. This marks a major advancement for buyers to buy some of the best content in Canada.”