Study: Advertisers should diversify viewing models

Roku has partnered with MAGNA Media Trials to try and determine how advertisers can break through in a fragmented, choice-heavy streaming landscape.

The findings in its study, titled TV Attention, Deconstructed, seek to challenge conventional thinking about TV and make a case for rebalancing how marketers approach their cross-platform media buys.

Some key findings include:

One in three adults have modified a subscription service in the past three months (i.e., upgraded to a premium version of the service).

Ads in free streaming command the same level of attention as those in paid streaming.

According to TVision data across over 16,000 viewers, viewability rate, visual ad attention rate, and visual attention were all within one percentage point when comparing free streaming to paid streaming.

FreesStreaming isn’t just for Gen Z and Millennials – it’s outperforming paid ad-supported services in reaching Gen X, Boomers and women.

Sweet spot for frequency windowing is 24 hours. Ad attention peaks every 24 hours, likely driven by habit viewing.

Brands get approximately +18 per cent more attention when the same person sees an ad on two viewing models instead of just one (even with only two exposures).

Roku and MAGNA concluded that “to maximise attention and impact, advertisers should diversify viewing models and avoid overly condensed exposures. Brands should adapt a platform approach to optimise inventory across their preferred tools and tech across channels and dayparts”.