Fremantle expands Merzigo collaboration

Fremantle and Merzigo, the monetisation partner for streaming content, have renewed their collaboration with a multi-year, multi-channel agreement that sees an extension of the AVoD partnership and a new publishing arrangement. Under the extended partnership, Merzigo will publish a selection of Fremantle’s catalogue content on Fremantle-owned YouTube and Meta channels.

The initial partnership saw Merzigo licensing a selection of entertainment and unscripted titles on Merzigo-owned and operated social AVoD media channels which successfully contributed to commercial growth on YouTube and Meta. Under the new deal, a broader suite of programming, including scripted, will now be published across Turkey, Northern Cyprus and MENA. The new deal also allows for a broader offering of long-form programming from Fremantle’s slate of scripted and non-scripted content to be brought to new audiences, globally. Publishing via the Fremantle owned channels, Merzigo will curate and post episodes from a targeted selection of shows from the Fremantle catalogue, including Wentworthand The Heart Guy (pictured).

Jens Richter, CEO Commercial and International, Fremantle, commented: “We are pleased to extend our partnership with Merzigo, and excited to continue to share our iconic series to audiences around the world. Our continued partnership provides the opportunity to introduce new audiences and fans to some of our most loved shows.”

Yiğit Doğan Çelik, CEO of Merzigo, added: “Our collaboration with Fremantle is a testament to Merzigo’s innovative approach to amplifying content and reaching globalaudiences. We’re not just leveraging YouTube and Meta to generate significant revenue, but we’re also breathing new life into incredible programming and delivering measurable growth for our partners. This renewed partnership will further that impact, driving continued growth and bringing even more of Fremantle’s world-class content to new audiences.”