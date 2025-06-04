Clemens joins Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios

Nicole Clemens, former president of the now shuttered Paramount Television Studios and president of original scripted series for Paramount+, has been appointed as VP and Head of International Originals for Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, effective from July 7th.

Clemens will oversee the development and production of original movies and series in over 20 countries, and manage teams across Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, North Africa, Canada and Australia.

Clemens will onboard and spend time at Amazon MGM Studios’ headquarters in Culver City, California, before relocating to London.

“Nicole is a highly respected and experienced media executive, who most recently served as president of Paramount Television Studios, where she led the development and production of a wide range of global hit shows, including our very own Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Reach and Cross,” said Kelly Day, VP of Prime Video International, in an internal announcement. “Nicole will guide our future international originals slate as we invest for the long term in international series and movies. I’m so proud of the work we’ve done, and I know Nicole’s leadership will take us to even greater heights.”