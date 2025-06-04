Cape May Studios launches FAST channels with Amagi

Cape May Studios, a next-gen media company building streaming brands for deeply engaged fan communities, has announced a strategic partnership with Amagi, a cloud-based SaaS technology solutions provider for broadcast and streaming TV providers, to launch and distribute two Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) Channels: Panic TV and Pánico TV Español.

Under this collaboration, Amagi will manage the creation, playout, and global distribution of both channels. Amagi aims to enable Cape May Studios to deliver its signature curation of thriller, horror, sci-fi, crime, action and suspense content to global audiences in both English and Spanish.

Panic TV is a curated destination for fans of ‘recreational fear’. It offers award-winning and genre-defying films and series content from today’s boldest young storytellers in multiple genres, such as Action, Thriller, Mystery, Crime, Paranormal, Sci-Fi, Horror and Creature Features. Built for Millennials and Gen Z (18–40), it meets the demand for bold, authentic and thought-provoking content that resonates with the digital-native generation.

Pánico TV Español expands this vision with original and dubbed content catering to the rapidly growing Spanish-speaking audience worldwide.

Amagi aims to provide a suite of channel creation, distribution, and monetisation solutions. The company’s clients include some of the world’s biggest names.

“The convergence of genre storytelling and digital streaming has never been more potent,” said Sachin Gokhale, Founder & CEO of Cape May Studios. “With Amagi’s global infrastructure and proven expertise in FAST, we can now scale our content strategy across continents, languages, and platforms – meeting audiences where they are, with the stories they crave.”

“Cape May Studios is entering the FAST space with a sharp brand identity and an eye on global opportunity,” added Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Amagi. “We’re excited to help them bring Panic TV and Pánico TV Español to life through our unique solutions in cloud playout, ad insertion and seamless distribution to top-tier digital platforms around the world.”

Both Panic TV & Pánico TV Español will debut across multiple FAST platforms in North America, Latin America, Europe and other markets over the coming weeks. This marks a major milestone for Cape May Studios as it builds its footprint in the global streaming ecosystem.

This partnership underscores how Independent Content Studios are leveraging FAST and cloud-native solutions to reach global audiences without the overhead of traditional broadcasting models. With bilingual offerings and a growing slate of original content, Cape May Studios is primed to engage genre fans across regions and languages.