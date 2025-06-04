MiQ launches MiQ Sigma AI platform

MiQ, the programmatic media partner, has announced the launch of MiQ Sigma, an AI-powered advertising technology trained on one of the world’s most connected data sets. MiQ Sigma unites over 300 diverse data feeds, spanning 700 trillion consumer signals across what consumers are watching on TV, browsing on the web, and buying in stores. AI is used across the platform to improve planning, audience development, and activation, allowing traders to drive outcomes for brands and agencies.

MiQ Sigma is a unified platform that brings together data, technology and campaign workflows, while applying advanced AI to make smarter decisions with speed. With the help of its trading agent, traders can reach valuable audiences across multiple DSP and SSP platforms and through different programmatically-enabled media across any screen.

“Today is not just a launch—it’s the culmination of everything we’ve built over the last 15 years,” said Gurman Hundal, Global CEO and co-founder of MiQ. “From day one, MiQ has believed in the power of agnostic partnerships, deep data intelligence, and human expertise to drive results. MiQ Sigma is the next evolution of that vision—enhancing core strengths with powerful new technology. In a fragmented and increasingly complex ecosystem, Sigma makes everything we do faster, smarter, and more connected—it’s what powers MiQ to drive market-leading outcomes, and gives our teams and clients a serious edge in a rapidly changing market.”

Zuzanna Gierlinska, UK Chief Commercial Officer at MiQ, commented: “MiQ Sigma propels the hype of AI into reality. It isn’t just another AI tool, it’s the first of its kind platform to unify planning, buying and measurement within programmatic advertising. As the adoption of AI is accelerating, the UK is an innovative market, with brands and agencies hungry for smart, agile solutions. Putting the precision of an end-to-end platform into client’s hands for them to witness the power and capabilities of what AI has to offer is truly game changing.”

John Goulding, Global Chief Strategy Officer at MiQ, added: “In the past, marketers had to make arbitrary choices around what ad platforms to use for their campaigns, which caused a trade-off in reach and performance. MiQ Sigma is a single-point-of-entry for programmatic advertising where you can harness intelligence, discover audiences, and then use agentic AI to execute multi-platform media buys in a matter of seconds. This is a new paradigm that truly puts results first and allows a well-written prompt to slice through the complexity of our ecosystem.”

In early testing, MiQ Sigma has shown to increase conversion rate by 132 per cent and reduce cost per action by 57 per cent.

MiQ Sigma’s ecosystem is fueled by integrations with a number of industry players, including The Trade Desk, Google DV360, Amazon Web Services, Samba, Experian, Databricks, Numerator, Celtra and Circana.

“MiQ’s commitment to building AI-driven, agnostic technology aligns with the future of programmatic, where marketers have greater control, flexibility, and performance across every channel,” said Matt Fogarty, GM Channel Partners at The Trade Desk. “As a key integration in Sigma’s development, we’ve worked closely with MiQ to push the boundaries of what’s possible, and we’re committed to supporting this platform as it establishes the new standard for programmatic advertising moving forward.”