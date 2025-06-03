ruwido unveils addressable promotion service

At ANGA COM, ruwido has unveiled its new, addressable promotion service that opens new revenue streams for service providers.

The concept sees a traditional remote control transforming into a remote control as a service – turning a familiar household device into a tool for communication, promotion and revenue generation. A touch-sensitive LCD button, integrated into the remote, can be programmed and configured dynamically by the TV service provider, allowing to deliver targeted and trackable promotions, notifications and advertising.

This allows service providers to engage their customers with various content e.g. local news, breaking news, or trending short-form content such as YouTube shorts. They can then monetise that engagement through upselling of content, promotions of special events, pop up channels , sports ticket sales, or renting the button space to partners for promotions.

The remote itself represents only 20 per cent of the addressable promotion service, said ruwido – the remaining 80 per cent is in the backend and real-time AI-driven analytics.

“With addressable promotion service our goal isn’t just to offer a new hardware,” said Ferdinand Maier, owner and CEO of ruwido. “It’s to provide a platform that enables service providers to generate revenue while delivering a better user experience. And we are not talking about investment here, we are talking about additional revenue streams, where each of the units pays back by itself – in less than six months.”