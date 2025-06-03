River Capital invests in SilverScape

River Capital has announced a six-figure investment into Manchester-based virtual production company, SilverScape.

The funding comes from NPIF II – River Capital & GC Business Finance Smaller Loans, which is managed by River Capital & GC Business Finance as part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II.

SilverScape, established in September 2021 by communications industry professionals Ian Armstrong and Simon Binns, is pioneering the use of creative technologies including Virtual Production for advertisers and filmmakers. The business combines a range of technologies including LED walls, camera tracking and game engine software to enable customers to push creative boundaries. The scenes can take place in locations across the globe without ever leaving the studio.

The funding injection will enable SilverScape to accelerate its marketing efforts, with a focus on strategic branding and content. The investment will also support SilverScape’s business model, which includes studio rental, virtual production services, analytics, immersive live experiences and post-production services.

In collaboration with local universities, SilverScape will support entry-level roles into the industry. Using local suppliers, the company is continuing Manchester’s growth in digital and creative excellence whilst maintaining proximity to the flourishing Liverpool production scene.

Ian Armstrong, Executive Chairman of SilverScape, commented: “This additional support from River Capital comes at a crucial time as we scale our operations in the North West to meet unprecedented national and international demand. Our technology enables brands to improve their production efficiency whilst also reducing their carbon emissions by up to 70 per cent whilst maintaining the highest production values.”

Sue Chambers, Investment Manager at River Capital Management, said: “SilverScape represents exactly the kind of innovative and sustainable business we’re looking to support through NPIF II. The exceptional response to their launch event and the substantial pipeline of opportunities they’ve already developed in just a few months demonstrate the market demand for their services.”

Sue Barnard, Senior Investment Manager at the British Business Bank added: “SilverScape is a great example of how NPIF II is backing innovative and sustainable businesses across the North. By supporting forward-thinking companies in creative industries and beyond, we’re helping to drive low-carbon growth and technological progress in key regional sectors.”

The £660 million Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIF II) covers the entire North of England and provides loans from £25k to £2 illionm and equity investment up to £5 million to help a range of small and medium sized businesses to start up, scale up or stay ahead. The purpose of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II is to drive sustainable economic growth by supporting innovation and creating local opportunity for new and growing businesses across the North of England.