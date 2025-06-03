Little Dot Studios makes senior promotions

Little Dot Studios, the production company, social agency and digital media network, has announced the promotion of James Loveridge and Robbie Spargo to Co-Managing Directors of its newly united agency business.

Reporting to Dan Jones, CEO of Little Dot Studios, Loveridge and Spargo will take on an expanded remit and jointly lead the core client-facing social media agency division, as well as the internal production studio and paid media strategy/planning functions, now also moving under their umbrella. This combined agency business comprises over 200 UK-based staff out of the global 500-strong workforce, serves hundreds of clients (including Netflix, NBCUniversal, Prime Video, Warner Bros Discovery, The FA and Team GB), and manages 1,000+ channels across YouTube and other social platforms, generating over 11.2 billion organic views per month.

“The promotion of James and Robbie to Co-Managing Directors is an acknowledgement of the immense talent we have within Little Dot Studios and our strong belief in internal growth,” said Jones. “Their combined leadership will enable us to be even more agile in responding to market demands and client needs, while continuing to deliver the exceptional work our clients expect. This move also highlights our expanded capabilities beyond traditional entertainment and sports, as we look to apply our deep digital understanding to a broader range of clients.”