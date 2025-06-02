Singapore ISD seller convicted

A seller of Illegal Streaming Devices (ISDs) in Sim Lim Square has been sentenced in relation to 34 charges selling ISDs that provided users with illegal access to copyrighted content. That content included Premier League football matches, as well as movies and TV shows belonging to members of anti-piracy coalition the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE).

This is the second case brought under section 150 of the Singapore Copyright Act 2021, which imposes criminal liability for the sale of ISDs.

Wang Yue, a 35-year-old Chinese national, Director of Ace Technologies Pte Ltd, who pleaded guilty in an earlier hearing on 20 March, was sentenced to six months imprisonment in relation to 17 charges. His company received fines of SGD $181,000 (€123,400) in relation to 17 charges.

This is the second sentencing following Singapore Police Force raids on ISD sellers in Sim Lim Square in 2022 where police arrested 17 people and seized more than 2,500 ISDs. The first prosecution from these raids took place last October when a 37-year-old Singaporean was sentenced to 10 months in prison and ordered to pay fines of SGD $300,000 in what was a landmark prosecution. The Premier League and ACE have supported the Intellectual Property Rights Branch of the Singapore Police Force throughout the case.

This second successful prosecution strengthens the legal precedent for future enforcement actions to combat piracy in Singapore and serves as a strong reminder that selling and distributing pirated content is a serious crime.

Premier League General Counsel Kevin Plumb said: “This latest sentencing is a clear indication that the fight against piracy in Singapore is not slowing down and there are serious consequences for those found guilty of supplying illegal streaming devices. This case once again sends a message to pirates that their activity will not be tolerated and reminds consumers that buying these devices is a problem. There are still more cases to follow from the significant raids in 2022 and we thank the Singapore Attorney-General Chambers and the Intellectual Property Rights Branch of the Singapore Police Force for their commitment to these investigations and prosecutions. We will continue to work closely with the local law enforcement authorities to take action against piracy in the region. This is an important part of our continued work as we remain committed to raising awareness among fans of the risks associated with using illegal streaming services.”

Karyn Temple, Senior Executive Vice President and Global General Counsel for the Motion Picture Association (MPA), added: “We commend the Singapore Attorney-General’s Chambers and the Intellectual Property Rights Branch (IPRB) of the Singapore Police Force for another successful prosecution of sellers of ISDs under Section 150 of the Singapore Copyright Act. ACE remains committed to working closely with the Singapore authorities in the fight against digital piracy and the effective protection of the creative industry.”

ACE and the Premier League will continue working closely with local, regional and global law enforcement agencies and authorities to safeguard the integrity of entertainment content and sports, ensuring fans can access content through authorised channels.