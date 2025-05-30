Spain: Samsung TV Plus reaches 2.2m users

Samsung TV Plus has become one of the leading FAST platforms in Spain, offering 140 TV channels through a free app pre-installed on all Samsung connected TVs.

In an interview with Hablemos de Tele, Ana Izquierdo, Head of Business Development for Samsung TV Spain, said that the service currently has 2.2 million active users in Spain, and has seen a 31 per cent increase in viewing time compared to the same period last year.

Samsung TV Plus will launch four new channels in Spain this June: Todo Crimen, Naturaleza, La Fiebre del Jade and Pilotos del Ártico.

Championing the quality of the content available, Izquierdo noted: “Samsung in Spain has chosen to prioritise quality over quantity. In fact, some channels have been discarded for not meeting technical standards or not aligning with local audience preferences”

“Among the genres that best work in our country are action, classical and western cinema, news, children’s content and sporting events. Channels such as Gringo, dedicated to western [shows], or those focused on real and documentary crimes, are among the most viewed. In addition, 80 per cent of the content is doubled to Spanish, although channels are also included in English or neutral Spanish,” she added.