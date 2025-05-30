ICASA warns Starlink users

SpaceX’s Starlink broadband-by-satellite system is not authorised or licensed by South Africa. Recent discussions between SpaceX and South Africa’s licensing authorities could see this prohibition lifted. However, there are reportedly thousands of Starlink users in South Africa.

The users have imported equipment from neighbouring states where Starlink is authorised and have accessed Starlink via its international ‘roaming’ option.

However, South Africa’s ICASA regulator has this week said that it will crackdown on these illegal users.

“ICASA has taken note with serious concern recent reports alleging that Starlink, a satellite internet service operated by SpaceX, may be offering its services within the Republic of South Africa without the requisite authorisation,” the regulator said in a statement. “To this end, ICASA has published a general notice under Government Gazette no 49777 reiterating that all entities offering electronic communications services within South Africa are required to comply fully with the applicable legislative and regulatory frameworks. The authority has also formally engaged SpaceX to seek clarity on the reported activities and is currently awaiting a response.”

“In the interim, ICASA has deployed inspection teams to conduct physical verifications in the affected areas. This operation is being executed in collaboration with other relevant organs of state to ensure a coordinated and lawful response,” it added. “Should the investigation yield any breach with regulatory and legislative frameworks, the authority will explore the applicable enforcement actions within its disposal, which may include lodging a formal complaint with the International Telecommunication Union,”, said ICASA chairman Mothibi Ramusi.