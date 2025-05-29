Tour of Britain Women joins BBC Sport’s line up

BBC Sport has secured the rights to show the Tour of Britain Women. The event, which will run from June 5th to 8th, will see a record number of 18 teams compete across four stages; starting in the Tees Valley and concluding in Glasgow.

BBC Sport will stream every stage live across all four days on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights, clips and key moments will also be shared across BBC Sport’s social channels throughout the event.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, commented: “The Tour of Britain Women will be another great moment for women’s sport this summer and we’re delighted to bring this event to fans across the UK through our popular digital platforms.

Managing Director of British Cycling Events, Jonathan Day, added: “We are really pleased that the BBC will broadcast the Lloyds Tour of Britain women during a huge summer of sport for women. The event is breaking records this year with the number of teams riding across the four stages, so it is brilliant news that the races will be available across BBC Sport’s platforms, allowing the British public to follow the action from this sporting spectacle.”