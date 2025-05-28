Kyriacou named Chairwoman of ProSiebenSat.1 Supervisory Board

Maria Kyriacou has been appointed as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media. At the German group’s Annual General Meeting, Kyriacou was newly elected to the Supervisory Board with an approval rate of over 98 per cent. She succeeds Dr Andreas Wiele, who had previously announced that he would not stand for re-election after serving a three-year term.

In addition, shareholders confirmed the reappointment of Supervisory Board members Dr Katrin Burkhardt and Simone Scettri, whose terms had been up for regular re-election.

Kyriacou commented: “I sincerely thank our shareholders for their great trust. Working closely with the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board, my ambition is to accelerate our transformation journey, provide fresh momentum, and contribute the perspective I’ve gained through my international career. The company has a clear strategy, with a strong focus on its core business Entertainment, putting Joyn at the centre of this strategy. ProSiebenSat.1 can inspire, inform, as well as entertain – and I am excited to help seize these opportunities together.”

Bert Habets, Chairman of the Executive Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media, added: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank Andreas Wiele on behalf of the entire Executive Board and also personally. He has consistently driven the necessary transformation of ProSiebenSat.1 and has always strongly supported our strategy. At the same time, I am very much looking forward to working with Maria Kyriacou. She brings nearly 30 years of leadership experience in the global media industry, with deep expertise in strategy, operations, and finance. With her drive and extensive expertise, she will be an excellent addition to the Supervisory Board and a strong support in its work.”

During his speech at the Annual General Meeting, Habets advocated for the company’s strategic direction, saying: “In the past year we have reached many important milestones for ProSiebenSat.1. We have laid a solid foundation to support the future growth of our entertainment business. Our challenges will remain big. But we have a clear strategy and will continue to deliver on executing it. I am confident that we are on the right track to achieving our goal: becoming the number one Entertainment player in the German-speaking region.”