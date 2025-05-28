Giuliano Berretta RIP

Satellite operator Eutelsat has announced the passing of Giuliano Berretta, its former Chairman and CEO, at the age of 84.

It described him as a “visionary and a pioneer” who played a key role in shaping the history of Eutelsat and the European space sector.

An engineer by training, a graduate of the University of Padua, a passionate visionary and tireless builder, Giuliano Berretta played a key role in Eutelsat’s history. He joined the company in 1990 as Commercial Director, became CEO in 1998, and Chairman of the Management Board in 2001.

He was instrumental in transforming Eutelsat, leading the company’s privatissation and stock market listing in 2005, thereby consolidating its position as a global leader in satellite telecommunications. Under his leadership, Eutelsat successfully combined technical excellence, innovation, and international expansion, including the development of the EUTELSAT HOTBIRD orbital position at 13° East and the launch of the pioneering KA-SAT satellite for broadband services in Europe.

During his years at the helm of Eutelsat, Giuliano Berretta was a staunch advocate for European cooperation and the growth of the space sector. An honorary Doctor of Science in Management from the University of Bologna and honorary professor in Lima, he was passionate about technological advances and inspired by the visionary work of Arthur C Clarke. Throughout his career, he contributed significantly to shaping the future of satellite communications.

Knight of the Legion of Honour in 2005 and Cavaliere del Lavoro in Italy in 2006, Giuliano Berretta leaves behind the legacy of a bold and respected leader.

“Giuliano Berretta not only left a mark on Eutelsat’s history but also on the entire European space industry,” commented Eva Berneke, Chief Executive Officer of Eutelsat. “His vision, his sense of innovation, and his commitment to cooperation have profoundly shaped our company. He will always be remembered as a model of leadership and passion for space. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”