Ideal Systems acquires Control Logic Systems in Singapore

has acquired Singapore based Pro – Aud i o specialist Control Logic Systems (CLS).





In a deal announced on the opening d ay of Broadcast Asia 2025 , David Seow, Managing

Director at Control Logic Systems, said: “ W e are delighted to become part of Ideal Systems

growing AV business in Southeast Asia, and think our premium speaker bands including

Fohhn Audio, Amate Audio, Revolution Acoustics, Bogen and Public Adress Systems from

LDA Audio Tech and Amperes Electronics, will fit perfectly into the premium Pro – AV

market space where Ideal Systems operate. We bring with us, over 30 years of enterprise

Pro – Audio experience with large scale deployment projects like networked public address

system design and installation for Singapore Changi Airport T erminal – 3, and to Singapore

rail system ( MRT ) as well as Churches, Auditoriums , Hospitality and Retail markets. W e

will work with Ideal’s SEA team to boost the enterprise a udio systems capability of Ideal’s

rapidly growing Pro – AV business.”





The deal will see CLS staff , and its existing stock , including a wide array of demonstration

equipment being relocated from CLS and installed into Ideal ’s offices , which will ensure

that Ideal Systems have full audio demonstration capabilities for cutting edge audio

products like beam steering speakers permanently available for its customers.





Fintan Mc Kiernan, CEO of Ideal Systems in Singapore, commented: “The timing is great for us,

as our AV business is continuing to grow, to be able to bring in such experienced audio

experts like CLS is a major boost for our AV team. With a new lineup of premium a udio

products and the injection of CLS technical knowledge and market experience , we are set

to accelerate our growth in the market while also increasing our quality of service to our

customers. David is an Elected member of Institute of Sound, Communications & Visual

Engineers ( UK ), and has an amazing technical skillset in audio, which will not only

compliment our business but will be a great support asset for our expanding teams in

Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. We have successfully worked with CLS on p re vious

cutting – edge sound system hospitality projects where we deployed

Fohhn Beam Steering

Active Line Array Speaker s for The Iconic Marjorie Hotel in Penang, The Pelangi Beach

Resort & Spa in Langkawi and The Hilton Hotel in Petaling Jaya

. During these projects we

have developed a tight partnership with CLS and over the past few years it became the